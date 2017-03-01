Registered sex offender wanted in NE Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A registered sex offender is wanted in connection with a Northeast Portland murder and has also been accused of multiple sexual assaults, authorities say.

The Portland Police Bureau said Alex R. Ortiz, 33, is wanted in connection with the death of Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas, 59, who was found on Monday afternoon at the Terrace at Columbia Knoll Apartments. He is also accused of a sex assault in Hillsboro and another in Portland, authorities said.

Villegas was found along with the body of a dog named Max. He lived with his girlfriend in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Police said she isn’t a suspect.

On Monday morning before Villegas’ body was found, police were called to a nearby hotel in response to a sex assault case. Authorities said Ortiz ran from the hotel when police were called. The hotel is adjacent to Villegas’ apartment complex.

Upon further investigation, police learned Ortiz has a warrant out for a Hillsboro sex assault case that took place earlier in February. Portland police said, in addition to the Hillsboro warrant, they also have probable cause to arrest him for the Portland sex assault and homicide.

Police described Ortiz as a 5-feet-8 Hispanic man who weighs 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and may wear glasses.

A $2,500 reward has been offered for any information about the Villegas’ homicide. Anyone with details on the case should call Portland police at 503.823.4357.