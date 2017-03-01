Lawmaker opens door on new freeway discussion

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — When Life Christian School was first built it was built on land that was used as a tree farm. It was essentially in the middle of nowhere. But now, just across the back fence of the school, hundreds of new houses are ready to be built bringing more homes, people and congestion to this area of Washingotn County.

Life Christian Pastor Werner Rienas’ once-quiet little country school will be right in the middle of a new crowded neighborhood. It is likely to make rush hour on SW 209th south of TV Highway that much worse.

“When we built our church here in 1991 they were talking about putting in a freeway behind our building.” — Pastor Werner Rienas

“A lot of new people moving in and obviously the traffic is being impacted. The roads are being filled with cars,” Werner told KOIN 6 News.

Some people have talked about a new freeway that would be a big loop around the west side of the Portland metro, taking traffic off I-5 south of Portland then reconnecting with I-5 somewhere in Washington.

“When we built our church here in 1991 they were talking about putting in a freeway behind our building,” Rienas said. “That’s why we built here is because we thought there was going to be a freeway here.”

Representative Richard Vial (R-Scholls) introduced a bill in Salem Tuesday allowing all jurisdictions along a proposed new freeway route to talk about financing for a new freeway.

Vial said a new freeway west of Portland would undoubtedly relieve major traffic congestion on I-5 through downtown Portland and on Interstate 205 on the east side.

“All I have done is set up a mechanism that allows multiple jurisdictions to get together along a route they determine is an appropriate route and look for ways to finance it,” Vial told KOIN 6 News.

Like many other freeways recently built in America, he said it might have to be either a private or toll road.

That would take getting used to for Portland area residents. But it could be an answer to the region’s growing problem with too many cars and too few lanes for them to travel on.