It’s official: February 2017 rainiest ever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — February 2017 is officially in the record books as the rainiest February in Portland history.

The National Weather Service recorded 10.36 inches of rain at the Portland International Airport and reported 12.18 inches in downtown Portland for the 28 days of February.

Records go back to 1940 at the airport, and three of the most-wet Februarys have been in the past 21 years — 2017, 1996 and 1999. Downtown data goes back to 1871.

Cities all over Oregon set rainfall records during the month.

The city of Salem saw 13.29 inches of precipitation, well past the record of 13.01 inches of rain set in 1996. It’s way above the normal total of 4.56 inches, the Associated Press reported.

March looks wet to begin with, but normally doesn’t come anywhere close to this February’s rain total. The average rain in March is 3.68 inches at PDX and 4.5 inches downtown. In March 2016, Portland saw 4.73 inches of rain for the month.

The March rain record was set in 2012 with 7.89 inches, but the downtown record of 12.76 inches was set all the way back in 1873.

Snow? Well, that’s possible. In March 1951, Portland saw 12.9 inches of snow.

It’s also been dry, and the driest March on record was set in 1965 with only 1.1 inches recorded at the airport. The all-time driest was in 1911, when just .63 inches fell in the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.