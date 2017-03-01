Groups meet in Woodburn to discuss protecting immigrants

Related Coverage 7 workers detained by ICE officers near Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple groups will meet in Woodburn on Wednesday evening to discuss immigrant protections after 7 workers were detained by federal immigration officers on Tuesday.

Two vans carrying workers headed to a forest to pick an ornamental shrub were stopped, and 11 workers were detained by ICE. Of those 11, 4 were released.

Northwest Tree Planters and Farm Workers United (a union and the largest organization representing Latinos in Oregon) and other groups will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss community response to recent immigrant detentions, according to Willamette Valley Rapid Response Collective. The meeting will take place at the union’s headquarters at 300 Young Street.

“We will meet to affirm our values and commitment as a welcoming community to all who come to the U.S. to escape from danger, poverty, abuse and discrimination to seek a better life,” said the Willamette Valley Rapid Response Collective. The collective is a community activist-led extension of the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition Rapid Response Team Network.

The American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, will also attend the meeting.