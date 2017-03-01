Gray wolf kills calf on Oregon ranch

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – State wildlife officials say a gray wolf has spent the last several months in Jackson County, where it attacked and killed a 3-day-old calf on a private ranch.

The Mail Tribune reports the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the GPS collar on OR-25 showed it was at the ranch in Prospect on Saturday around the time a person working on the property found the dead calif.

Wildlife biologists say the 3-year-old male wolf known to frequent Klamath County has remained almost exclusively in Jackson County for the past two months.

They suspect OR-25 is trying to lure away a female wolf from the Rogue Pack.

Records show Saturday’s attack was the second time OR-25 has been involved in livestock predation.