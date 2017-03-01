‘Doomsday’ prepped killer apologizes during sentencing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland killer who authorities discovered appeared prepped for a “doomsday” apologized during his sentencing, officials say.

Gary Lewis was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric J. Bergstrom.

Lewis spoke briefly during the sentencing and apologized.

Lewis killed Renee Sandidge on June 7, 2014, in Northeast Portland. Officers were called to Lewis’ home in the 3900 block of Northeast 66th Avenue to do a welfare check after they got a report that Lewis’ daughter had seen some suspicious activity.

Lewis’ daughter, who was a teenager at the time, reported that her father had a verbal argument with Sandidge.

Sandidge was renting an apartment on the Lewis’ property.

Lewis’ daughter told detectives that her father dragged a blue tarp through the backyard, and prior to doing that, she heard whipping noises.

Detectives later learned Lewis had a bunker on his property.

When police executed a search warrant, they found brass knuckles, ammunition and a supply of food. It appeared to police that Lewis was preparing for “doomsday.”

Video from Lewis’ property on the day of Sandidge’s death shows the killer “stalking” her and disposing of the body, according to court records. The actual killing was not captured on video.

Detectives used the video to help them locate Sandidge’s body.

They went back to Lewis’ property and looked at a shed that had earlier been inspected. A detective forced the wall after noticing it gave slightly when he put pressure on it. Upon opening the closet wall, the distinct order of decomposing human remains emanated from a blue tarp.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Lewis does have some mental health and physical health ailments. They said the decision to reach a plea agreement was done after consulting with Sandidge’s family.