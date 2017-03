PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog died in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman says the fire started in the basement of the house on SE Ash Street. It was reported around 9:30 a.m. and managed to spread to the kitchen.

Crews tried to revive the dog but it died. No one was home at the time.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine what caused the fire.