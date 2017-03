PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews are on scene of a house fire near Northeast 9th and Northeast Skidmore.

The fire was reported at a one-story house at 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 4100 block of Northeast 9th.

Traffic in the area maybe impacted.

PF&R crews at scene of house fire 4126 NE 9th ave. Report of heavy fire in living room, crews believe single elderly occupant is out safe — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 1, 2017