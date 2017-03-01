Couple due in court Thursday over gay wedding cake fine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, the cake shop that made national headlines after refusing to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding, are due in court Thursday.

Aaron and Melissa Klein, who closed the cake shop in October 2016, are appealing their $135,000 fine to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

The bakery owners argue the fine violated their rights as artists to free speech, their rights as Oregonians to religious freedom and their rights as defendants to a due process.

On Thursday, they’ll make their case before the Oregon Court of Appeals, according to the First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit law firm representing the Kleins.