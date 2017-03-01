9-year-old assaulted; suspect sketch released

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch Wednesday of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl on February 26.

Early that morning, authorities said, the man broke into a dwelling in the Clackamas Trails Apartments in unincorporated Milwaukie. The man then sexually abused the girls as she slept.

But she woke up and later provided the sketch to the investigators.

The man is possibly Hispanic, was unshaven and wore a black sweater with a yellow-grey-black beanie hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or by email.