PPS approves $790M bond measure for May ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools board members approved a resolution Tuesday night to put a multi-million dollar bond measure on the May ballot.

If passed, the $790 million bond would help raise funds for much-needed repairs on local campuses.

According to the district, the bond would fund renovations and additions at Benson and Madison High Schools. If voters pass the measure in May, money from the bond will also help fully rebuild Lincoln High School and Kellogg Middle School.

The district also plans to use funds from the bond for upgrades at Cleveland, Jefferson and Wilson High Schools. Another $150 million from the bond would be used for district-wide health and safety projects, PPS said in a press release.

Some of those projects include:

Replacing old pipes and fixtures to reduce lead, improve water quality, and reduce the need to use bottled water;

Removing or encapsulating exposed lead paint and asbestos;

Upgrading fire alarm and/or sprinkler systems;

Repairing or replacing leaking or deteriorating school roofs;

Improving accessibility for people with disabilities;

Improving building foundations and ventilation to decrease radon exposure;

Strengthening school safety and security.

In September, high school students protested the school district’s decision to keep the bond measure off the November ballot. Students told district leaders not to wait to get the money to fix problems that continue to plague local campuses.

Board members previously said they weren’t ready to put the measure on the ballot.