Photos: Veterans watch B-17 ‘Madras Maiden’ fly

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A restored World War II bomber is in town for tours this week, and local veterans got a chance to see her in action Tuesday.

The B-17 Flying Fortress “Madras Maiden” is at Hillsboro Airport for a limited time.

“It brings back a lot of memories, this old airplane,” WWII veteran and B-17 tail gunner Phil Azure said. “We flew over Germany, flew over there 35 times and we flew in formations. We shot at a few German airplanes and we got shot up several times.”

B-17 “Madras Maiden” Flying Fortress in Hillsboro View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veteran Phil Azure (bottom right) was a B-17 tail gunner. He and other veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veteran Phil Azure was a B-17 tail gunner. He and other veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veteran Phil Azure was a B-17 tail gunner. He and other veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN) WWII veterans came out to see the "Madras Maiden" fly in Hillsboro, February 28, 2017. (KOIN)

Azure told KOIN 6 News he once crash landed in Belgium, but he still made it home.

“That was a very dependable airplane,” he said.

The “Madras Maiden” will be at Hillsboro Airport on Saturday and Sunday. For information on how to schedule a flying tour, click here.