Photos: Veterans watch B-17 ‘Madras Maiden’ fly

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A restored World War II bomber is in town for tours this week, and local veterans got a chance to see her in action Tuesday.
The B-17 Flying Fortress “Madras Maiden” is at Hillsboro Airport for a limited time.
“It brings back a lot of memories, this old airplane,” WWII veteran and B-17 tail gunner Phil Azure said. “We flew over Germany, flew over there 35 times and we flew in formations. We shot at a few German airplanes and we got shot up several times.”
B-17 “Madras Maiden” Flying Fortress in Hillsboro
Azure told KOIN 6 News he once crash landed in Belgium, but he still made it home.
“That was a very dependable airplane,” he said.
The “Madras Maiden” will be at Hillsboro Airport on Saturday and Sunday. For information on how to schedule a flying tour, click here.