Oregon bill zooms in on paid family leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lauren Smith took time off for the birth of her first child. But unlike many, she got paid a portion of her full-time salary while she was at home caring for her newborn.

Oregon House Bill 3087 would make paid leave for the birth of a child or care of a sick relative the law of the land in Oregon. Employees and employers would each contribute up to half of 1% of an employee’s wages through a regular payroll deduction.

When an employee has a qualifying reason for leave they would receive partial wage replacement for their time away from work directly from the state insurance fund.

Lauren Smith thinks it’s a helping hand that everyone at one point or another could use.

The bill was introduced Friday.