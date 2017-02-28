Opposition to proposed downtown dog ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A proposed downtown dog ban in Eugene is being criticized as discriminatory against homeless people and impossible to enforce.

The Register-Guard reports about two dozen people spoke against the idea at a City Council meeting Monday evening.

The proposed ordinance would ban owners from bringing their dogs to the downtown core, with the exception of dog owners who live and work in the area, K-9 police dogs and service dogs.

Some critics said the focus of the city councilors should be on real solutions to improve downtown safety.

Less than a dozen people voiced support for the proposed ban, saying it has been effective near the University of Oregon campus and other cities and is one small step on the long road to improve downtown safety that will require many short- and long-term solutions.