NE Portland house damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man escaped his home before flames engulfed it late Monday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the house fire on NE 33rd Avenue and Marine Drive around 11:30 p.m. They called a second alarm when they saw heavy flames through the roof and 2nd story of the home.

Firefighters had to evacuate the building and attack the flames from defensive positions before re-entering.

The homeowner who made it out safe was evaluated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital.