PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Key Bank in Tigard was robbed on Monday afternoon.

Police say a man presented the teller on SW Pacific Highway with a note demanding cash. He said he was armed but no weapon was seen.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled. Officers searched for him but couldn’t find him.

He is described as a white man in his 20s, thin build and average height.