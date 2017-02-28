Group rallies to protect undocumented children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of people who say they’re on a mission to protect children — especially those in America illegally — held a rally Tuesday night in support of a policy called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Around 50 people gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza during President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress where they stood up for DACA.

The president recently said he will keep DACA, but some at Tuesday’s event said they’re not sure they believe him.

“He’s been deporting folks who are perfectly law abiding citizens,” Shea Flatotybetin with Milenio said. “We want to make sure that we’re making our voices heard, making sure that our communities are heard and that we’re going to hold him accountable.”

"We are here to build the future of America" says a #DACA recipient to the cheering crowd gathered in support of immigrants. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/F3w6EV1xnf — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) March 1, 2017

DACA is an Obama administration immigration policy that allows some children who are in the country illegally to delay or defer deportation.

Brenda Ramirez, a DACA recipient, says the policy changed her life.

“Yes, it is a crime to come to the United States illegally, but it is not a crime to work in an honest and hard way,” Ramirez told KOIN 6 News. “It is not a crime to look for a better opportunity in life.”

Ramirez and others at Tuesday’s event hope the president will keep DACA in place.