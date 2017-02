GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Twice in about 2 months, the same home in Gresham was targeted in marijuana robberies.

On February 22, surveillance videos captured a picture of a man who burglarized the home of what authorities called “a large amount of marijuana.”

In December, another pot robbery happened at the same place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham PD at 503.618.3136 or 503.618.2719.