Salem man accused of raping girl

DALLAS, Ore. (KOIN) – A 55-year-old man is accused of raping, sexually abusing and giving a minor marijuana in Polk County.

Ricardo Wray was arrested late last week on allegations that he “guided” a girl to an apartment complex in June 2016 where he raped the girl.

The girl’s age has not been released, but authorities confirm she was a minor at the time of the incident.

According to court records, the girl was walking in the area of Patterson Street Northwest and Edgewater Street Northwest, in Salem, when a man, later identified as Wray, approached her and started a conversation. The girl did not know the man.

Once inside the apartment complex, Wray made the girl take a shower and “then made her smoke marijuana and cocaine or methamphetamine from a pipe,” according to court documents.

The girl told police that she was held at the apartment for “three or four days.”

When the girl was let go, she reported the incident and a DNA swab was conducted on her body.

The DNA matched Wray, according to court documents.

Wray is being held in the Polk County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.