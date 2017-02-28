Amber Alert issued for Yakima toddler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Yakima, Washington.

Officials say Leonnel Barajas could be in a 4-door 2000 Chevrolet Impala, silver or aluminum color, with a Washington license plate.

He was last seen at 801 Central Avenue. Officials say 23-year-old Manuel Mendoza took the boy at gunpoint. He may be with 24-year-old Jessica Mendoza.

Manuel Mendoza is a Hispanic man, 5’10 and weighs 155 pounds. Jessica Mendoza is a blonde Hispanic woman, 5’4 and weighs 130 pounds.

Leonnel weighs 45 pounds and is about 2 feet tall. His hair is blonde and his eyes are green.