2 teens arrested in Eugene high school arson case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were arrested in a Eugene high school arson case, police say.

Both are 13-year-old boys, and one was arrested on Friday, the other on Tuesday, according to the Eugene Police Department. Because they’re minors, their names have been withheld by authorities.

Arson investigators were called to a fire that took place at North Eugene High School at 7:55 p.m. on February 15. The fire started in a covered outdoor area before spreading to an adjacent wooden track and field storage shed, authorities said. The shed appears to be a total loss.

Police said the fire was started when a basketball game and staff meeting were both being held on campus.

Rumors of an earlier arrest turned out to be false. Students were filming a fake arrest scene for a class project.

The two minors that were arrested have been booked into John Serbu Juvenile Justice Center.