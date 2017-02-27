‘Zombie homes’ head to auction in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Foreclosures on the first of 3 sets of “zombie homes” is set for April and this citywide effort has many homes in its sight.

In Northeast Portland, one of the houses set for auction is not far from the gentrifying area near Northeast Alberta. “Zombie homes” are abandoned, nobody lives in them and no one has cared for them for some time.

There are sanitary concerns, criminal activity and complaints from people who live near them. These homes have put the City of Portland in the position of being a property manager for some expensive situations involving homes that were left for dead.

Nearby residents wanted the city to use whatever methods possible to get them cleaned up — and that’s where foreclosure took over.

Dozens, maybe hundreds of homes in the Portland area are still on the “zombie” horizon. The city noted these are extreme, last-step measures.

All the homes have liens against them. Anyone willing to pay the lien will get the house, or each house will go to the highest bidder at auction.