Undocumented immigrants share stories at ICE building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Undocumented immigrants and their supporters gathered in front of the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building to share their stories on Monday morning.

The event was called Coming Out of the Shadows: Undocumented and Unashamed and started with a rally at 11 a.m. It lasted until around 12 p.m.

Government officials were also invited to the event to hear stories shared by immigrants.

Demonstrators spoke out against stepped up efforts to find and deal with undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Those who attended the rally said they’re facing fears and coming together to protect their community.

Supporters of undocumented immigrants want them to know Oregon has their back and isn’t a sanctuary state by name only.

Juan Avalos, an undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. 9 years ago, said, “It’s definitely worth taking a risk. I don’t think anyone else is going to come and take this risk. So I’m here to take the risk, and making big decisions is part of big changes.”

Avalos and others are spreading the message, “Don’t be afraid. Stop hiding.”