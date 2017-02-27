Portland man, 86, missing since February 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 86-year-old man with dementia who uses TriMet to get around has not been seen since February 22.

Guiles Handy, who goes by the first name David, was reported missing on Sunday by a caregiver who dropped in to see him. Neighbors in the area of NE 122nd and Russell told police they couldn’t remember seeing him since mid-week.

He lives alone and has recently battled short-term memory loss.

Handy is 5-feet-6, 125 pounds with a scruffy beard and mustache. It’s not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone spotting him should call 911. Anyone with information should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503.823.1081.