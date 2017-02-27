Oregon bill would protect service workers’ pay

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon senate bill that would require certain employers to pay their employees at least 4 hours of work if they’re scheduled will have a public hearing Monday afternoon at the Capitol.

Senate Bill 828 would also require employers to give their employees a 2-week notice for their work schedule and would prohibit an employer from retaliating against a worker who requests a different schedule.

The bill would also require employers to keep compliance records for 3 years. Mostly, the bill would provide protections for workers in the service industries.

The public hearing is set for 3 p.m. KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.