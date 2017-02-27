OHSU docs to update Baby Fatemeh’s condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just weeks after a 4-month-old Iranian baby arrived in Portland for treatment of a life-threatening heart problem, doctors will provide an update on her progress at 1:30 p.m.

Fatemeh Rashad, who became a focal point in the opposition to President Trump’s travel ban arrived in Portland in early February. She was all set to travel to the US from Iran with her mother to have a life-saving operation until Trump’s executive order banned immigrants like them from entering the country.

Because Fatemeh was born in Iran, the visa and all endorsed documents disappeared overnight on January 27.

On February 3, OHSU tweeted: “OHSU stands ready and willing to care for this child if she is able to be admitted to the U.S.” The next morning, OHSU officials announced the baby would be treated in Portland.

Monday afternoon, physicians from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, a family attorney and the baby’s uncle will provide an update on her condition.

OHSU will stream the press conference on their Facebook page.

KOIN 6 News will be there and have more information later in the day.