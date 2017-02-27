Ockley Green Middle School principal ‘on leave’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an unexpected move, the principal at Ockley Green Middle School in Portland is indefinitely on leave.

Rene Canler “will be out on leave effective Monday, February 27 until further notice,” Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Antonio Lopez wrote in a letter to school families.

“We understand that this change in leadership is unexpected. We will keep you informed and appreciate your patience,” he wrote.

In the interim, Karl Logan will take over at the North Portland school. Logan is a senior director for the Jefferson/Grant K-8 cluster, Lopez wrote.

Canler’s name remains on the Ockley Green Middle School website.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.