Man rescued from river after hanging off boat

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hospitalized after ending up in the Willamette River as he tried to reach his drifting boat.

Clackamas Fire and Rescue said 2 men were loading a boat onto a trailer when it broke loose. One man jumped for the boat as it started drifting from the ramp. He ended up hanging on the edge of the boat.

Another man, who was in the boat, held on to him as they drifted out into the river. The man was in the river for about 20 minutes, not wearing a life jacket, until rescuers arrived.

The man who was in the water was hospitalized and is in serious condition due to the cold temperature of the water. The other man was evaluated at the scene.

Man is in the hospital tonight in serious condition. Water is so cold every second mattered in this rescue — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 28, 2017

Man's life is saved by @ClackCoSheriff water rescue, after he went into freezing water to chase his boat that slide away from dock pic.twitter.com/YeLeW7v1GY — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 28, 2017

The scene here after a man is pulled from the water in Oregon City pic.twitter.com/z5NFbWR6fS — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 28, 2017