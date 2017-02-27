Gresham City Hall MAX stop closed for renovations

GRESHAM, Ore. (Gresham Outlook) — One of the oldest MAX light-rail stations is getting a facelift. TriMet crews have worked on the Gresham City Hall stop since Jan. 23 as it remained open to the public, but beginning Sunday, Feb. 26, the next phase of construction will require a six-week closure of the station, located just west of Eastman Parkway.

“We are really taking this down to the studs,” said Coral Egnew, TriMet Capital Projects. “Everything will be brought up to date, and it will be lighter and brighter.”

The station rehabilitation will include renovated shelters, new TransitTracker monitors, updated lighting and video surveillance cameras, new tactile warning strips and more.

The Gresham Outlook is a media partner with KOIN 6 News

During the closure, MAX trains will still be able to use both tracks, but the platform will be closed for boarding, so some riders may need to plan for extra travel time. TriMet suggests using the Gresham Parking Garage and nearby Gresham Central Station near Kelly Avenue and Eighth Street.

The Gresham City Hall Park & Ride will stay open, but riders will need to walk to the Civic Drive Station to board.

The renovations, which should be finished by early summer, are considered overdue. The brick wall that surrounds the shelter will be removed for safety, and more lights will be added.

New coats of paint will be added to the overhangs, and the warning strips that have been worn down will be replaced.