Chased driver escapes, comes back, crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning chase across 2 states ended when the driver crashed in Northeast Portland.

The chase began in Portland when police tried to pull the driver over. Instead, the driver took off and crossed into Washington state. Portland police stopped their pursuit — but the driver doubled back into Portland.

Eventually, the driver crashed in the area of NE 131st and Airport Way. Police took the driver into custody.

The reason this began is not clear at this point. Neither the driver’s name nor condition has been released.