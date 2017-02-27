Bullet found lodged in stray dog’s head

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bullet was found inside a stray dog’s head by veterinarians who say the Smith County dog has been living with it for weeks.

Tressa Bush told News 2 her mother found the dog in a wooded area outside her home in the Chestnut Mound community last month.

The dog, now named KK, was malnourished and didn’t have a collar.

On their second trip to a vet in Carthage, an X-ray revealed a bullet was lodged in the dog’s face.

“It is absolutely amazing that this dog is still walking,” said Bush.

On Monday, Bush took KK to a specialist at a Cool Springs veterinary hospital for a CT scan.

Doctors at Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners will likely operate on KK to remove the bullet and smaller fragments of metal, which have damaged his nasal cavity.

While she is caring for the stray for the time being, Bush told News 2 she plans to find a permanent home for KK soon.

“We don’t know what he’s gone through. We have no idea how many people may have shot at him, may have kicked him. Somebody didn’t want him, very obviously. But we hope to find somebody who does want him.”

