PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bodies of a man and a dog were found in Northeast Portland Monday afternoon.

Portland police said it’s unclear how the man died, nor is it clear if the dog is connected in any way.

The medical examiner went to the scene at a residence in the 8300 block of NE Sandy Boulevard. Homicide detectives were also called in.

