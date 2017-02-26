Watch: Teen’s video shows downtown Vancouver shooting

Related Coverage Shots fired after suspect tries to ram cop car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody after a shooting and chase in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, and one teen caught some of it on camera.

Video sent to KOIN 6 News appears to show an officer nearly hit by a suspect’s vehicle just before the officer opens fire on the driver. After the shots are fired, the driver flees.

Several people were hospitalized on Saturday after an altercation between Vancouver police and a suspect wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Officers found the man on the 2500 block of Main Street, where he attempted to hit a police car with his own car, as seen above. The driver then fled.

The suspect later hit a car with 2 people in it, then crashed into the Uptown Karate building near E 16th and Broadway. He tried to flee on foot but was appended and taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but his injuries did not appear life-threatening, Vancouver police said. There was also a woman in the car with the suspect, and she was taken into custody.

The 2 people in the car the suspect slammed into were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.