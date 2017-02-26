Man pushing shopping cart hit, killed in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 44-year-old man died when he was hit by a car late Saturday night in Vancouver and witnesses told police a white sedan fled the scene.

The man was found in the eastbound lane in the 2300 block of NE Minnehaha Street around 11:30 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The man is a transient, and a shopping cart was found near him, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators the small car, possibly a mid-1990s Nissan Pathfinder, hit the man. He was wearing dark clothes and walking in the inside lane pushing his cart when he was hit, they said.

The man’s name has not been released and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.