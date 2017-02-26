LO Trump march organizer: ‘Liberals totally hate me’

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — In less than a week, supporters of President Donald Trump will host a nationwide march to say they’re behind him every step of the way.

On Saturday at 12 p.m., Trump supporters will gather at George Rogers Park in Lake Oswego, but they won’t be the only ones there.

The president’s contentious relationship with the media has his followers riled up.

“You guys are the racists. You guys are the violent ones. You guys are the Marxists,” said Kevin Kerwin, co-organizer of the March 4 Trump.

A small business owner in Lake Oswego, Kerwin is one of the organizers of Oregon’s March 4 Trump rally happening March 4.

“Liberals totally hate me, and I totally hate liberals,” said Kerwin.

He is no stranger to controversy. His support for the president is on full display at his computer repair shop in downtown Lake Oswego.

“There’s so much hate going on with the women’s march and all those kind of things. That isn’t a women’s march. That was a hate march for Trump,” said Kerwin.

Kerwin expects hundreds of people to show up for the pro-Trump rally.

And already, several counter protests are in the works for those who don’t agree with policies rolling out of the Trump administration.

“We just want to be there,” said Alison Renz, co-founder of Women in Action Northwest. “Our mission is not to meet hate with hate, but to meet hate with love.”

Renz’s group is now 80 members strong and growing.

She said she’s not afraid of what will happen at the march because her group will “rise above that.”

Many have close ties to the park where the march will take place.

“That playground is a place where I learned to include others and to be a part of a community. And the fact that they are gathering in a place that to me and other people is a sacred place, is just not acceptable to me,” said Renz.

The Trump rally and resulting counter protest exemplifies the sharp divide in U.S. political ideology.

“Liberals are the most lawless people I’ve met in my life. And when Obama was elected? He let everything happen. He did not care,” said Kerwin.

Counter protest groups include: Oregon Students Empowered, Lake Oswego Love and Women in Action Northwest.