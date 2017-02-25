Terri Horman a no-show in domestic violence case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The former boyfriend of Terri Horman told KOIN 6 News he was granted a 2-year restraining order against her on Friday.

Horman, who is now known as Terri Moulton, did not appear in the California court. But her attorney, Sara Anderson, was there.

Joseph Cristobal originally filed the domestic violence charge on November 28, 2016.

In late December, Moulton was arrested in California and charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She had also been arrested previously on a misdemeanor gun charge.

Terri Moulton is the stepmother of Kyron Horman and ex-wife of Kaine Horman.

In September 2016, she appeared on the Dr. Phil show and answered questions about sexting and the failed polygraph test she took related to Kyron’s case.

Kyron, 7, vanished from his Northwest Portland school on June 4, 2010. Investigators still get tips from across the U.S. and his family is hopeful he’ll someday be found.

Terri dropped Kyron off at school the day he disappeared. She was the last person to see him. News outlets pressed her for answers at the time, and she said she was forced to lie, claiming “political corruption” with law enforcement in Portland.

“I did not harm my son,” Terri said. “I’m not this monster people are suggesting I am.”