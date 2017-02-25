Renters march to be held in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Renters in one Northeast Portland neighborhood are set to march on Saturday afternoon in support of residents at an apartment complex who will soon have their rent doubled.

The march will take place in the Cully neighborhood at 12:30 p.m. Demonstrators are calling for an end to “unjust rent increases and evictions.”

Event organizers said the march will start at Normandy Apartments on Northeast Killingsworth Street and support residents who face a 100% rent increase planned for April 1. It will wrap up at Rigler Elementary School, which is attended by more than 20 children who live at Normandy Apartments.

Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, will participate in the march, along with Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. Sanchez’s legislative district includes Cully.

Earlier in February, Multnomah County officials said some of the families who live at Normandy Apartments will receive funding to help their situation.

