Rally for immigrants to be held at OR Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally in support of immigrants is scheduled to be held on Saturday morning.

The event called “Stand Up for the Dignity and Protection of Immigrants” will start at 11 a.m. and last until 12:30 p.m.

The Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition is organizing the event, and it’s being held in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order.

“Many people will face detention and deportation. These policies that run so contrary to America as a welcoming nation will separate families and are already creating major fear and anxiety in our community,” said Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition member Bob Brown.

Saturday’s event will coincide with the Oregon Liberty Alliance 2017 Freedom Rally, also being held at the Oregon Convention Center. That event is organized by the Oregon Liberty Alliance.

The Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition released the following statement on the liberty alliance freedom rally:

“The policies and actions of the OLA and one of the groups tabling at this event, Oregonians for Immigration Reform, are in complete contradiction to the values that we believe our community stands for—namely respect for Immigrants, women, LGBTQ individuals and all people regardless of race or religion. At the same time that our city and region stands as a Sanctuary Community, we reject the OLA’s hateful rhetoric and prejudice.”

