Oregon to seek federal approval for interstate tolls

A car travels through a partially dismantled toll booth as all-electronic tolling is underway on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Boston. There are no more cash tolls. Motorists with E-Z Pass transponders will be charged automatically as they pass under one of the 16 electronic gantries on the 135-mile highway. Those without transponders will be billed by mail. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon transportation officials intend to seek federal approval for interstate tolls.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the tolls would fund I-5 work.

Oregon Department of Transportation Assistant Director Travis Brouwer said officials believe there will be open spots in the government’s FAST Act program and they are researching next steps.

No openings have been confirmed by the Federal Highway Administration or the program’s manager.

President Donald Trump has yet to fill posts in the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brouwer said the people who fill these open jobs would be crucial to any decisions about tolling.

He said it would still take years to put tolls in place if federal approval is secured.