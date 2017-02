PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newport man died Saturday morning after he lost control of his car and went down and embankment on Hwy 101.

Oregon State Police said the man was driving a Ford Explorer when icy conditions likely caused him to slide across the highway, over the embankment and into a creek.

The driver, 40-year-old Edgar Mendez-Romero, was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene.

OSP said there were several other ice-related crashes around the same time.