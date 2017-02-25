Man injured when butane torch ignites apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in an apartment fire just outside Longview Saturday afternoon.

Longview Fire and Rescue said the fire started when a man was trying to re-fuel his butane torch lighter. It ignited and he dropped it on the floor, where it caught other things on fire.

The man and his grandmother escaped and called 911.

The man and his grandmother are getting help from the Red Cross as their unit is the only one deemed uninhabitable after the fire. The entire apartment has extensive fire and smoke damage, Longview Fire and Rescue said.

The man was treated for burns to his hands and face and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

After confirming the building was evacuated, crews were able to get the fire under control within about 30 minutes.