GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old Gresham woman left her home around noon on February 22 and hasn’t been heard from since that time.

Katherine Bonner, who goes by Kat, is about 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds. She’s of mixed race with black hair and brown eyes.

Gresham police are looking for her. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.3333.