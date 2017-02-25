Class ring returned to Vancouver man after 30+ years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – After more than 30 years, an elementary school class ring with just the initials “D.L.M” has been returned to its original owner in Vancouver.

Dave Mills told KOIN 6 News his childhood was tough, and his mother didn’t have a lot of money.

When he found out she saved the little money they had so that he could have a class ring, it meant a lot to him. But he lost the ring shortly afterwards. He was living in Kentucky at the time.

Recently, a friend tagged Mills on Facebook, linking to a story out of Kentucky of a man named Gary Fishman who found a class ring while using a metal detector. At that point, Mills realized his ring had been found.

“It looks the same as the last time I’ve seen it, and it has been in the ground. Almost 40 years and I love the ring. I just think it’s kind of cool,” said Mills.

Also, talk about a twist of fate. Mills said he too once found a gold ring while shoveling outside of his Kentucky home and returned it to the original owner.