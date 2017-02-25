Ammon Bundy back in Multnomah County Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ammon Bundy was returned to the Multnomah County Jail on Friday evening, according to inmate records.

He’s back in Multnomah County to testify in another Malheur trial. Opening statements began on February 21 in the trial of 4 lesser-known defendants involved in the takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

A jury last fall found standoff leader Ammon Bundy not guilty of conspiring to impede workers during the 41-day protest over federal land policy. Prosecutors are now trying to convict Duane Ehmer, Jake Ryan, Darryl Thorn and Jason Patrick on the same charge.

A judge decided in January that Bundy would be allowed to testify.

After being found not guilty in 2016, Ammon Bundy (and his brother Ryan Bundy) were sent from the Multnomah County Jail to the Nevada Southern Detention Center. Their father was also being held there. All 3 have been indicted for their roles in the 2014 standoff at Cliven Bundy’s Bunkerville, Nevada ranch.