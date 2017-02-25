3 hospitalized after downtown Vancouver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hospitalized following a shooting incident in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, police say.

The Vancouver Police Department said at 11:12 a.m. officers were called to help catch a wanted man in the 2500 block of Main Street. When police spoke with the wanted man, he tried to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to authorities.

This led police to shoot at the suspect, and he fled in his vehicle.

At East 16th Street and Broadway Street, the suspect struck another automobile with 2 people inside, police said. After hitting that vehicle, he also struck a nearby building and then fled on foot.

Officers arrested the suspect near East 15th Street and C Street.

He, along with the 2 people in the vehicle he struck, were all hospitalized.

Authorities said the suspect’s injuries weren’t life threatening. The two victims had minor injuries. A woman in the vehicle with the suspect was checked for injuries and then detained by police. No law enforcement officers were injured in the chase and shooting.

The officer who fired shots at the suspect is on leave (which is standard procedure).

Vancouver police did not immediately identify the suspect.