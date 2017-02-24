Swastikas scrawled at Liberty High in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 4 swastikas were drawn in different places around Liberty High School in Hillsboro, including one inside a Jewish teacher’s classroom.

Staff at the school told KOIN 6 News there are growing tensions due to the national political climate.

The swastikas — the ancient symbol appropriated by the Nazis in World War 2 — were discovered after students and staff returned Tuesday from the President’s Day holiday.

The images showed up on the heels of a student protest on February 17 against the immigration policies of President Trump.

This is not the first time the white supremacist symbol showed up at Liberty High. Last fall, a student was disciplined for a swastika, but officials said this is not the same student.