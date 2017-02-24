Portland faith leaders condemn immigration rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Faith leaders in Portland joined together Friday morning to strongly condemn new rules on immigration enforcement and the expansion of deportations.
Faith leaders from leading Christian, Jewish, Muslim and other organizations such as the Albina Ministerial Alliance, VOZ, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice, Familias en Accion, Jobs with Justice and other faith and immigrant’s rights groups held a press conference at 10 a.m at Augustana Lutheran Church on NE 14th Avenue.
The group also discussed the expansion of the sanctuary movement across the county and in Oregon.
Augustana Lutheran Church is a sanctuary church, meaning they house immigrants fearful of deportation.
Earlier this week, the Portland Tribune obtained e-mails that showed several instances of deputies telling ICE agents where and when to find people ICE was looking for.
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said Thursday that his office is still investigating the allegations.