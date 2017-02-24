Portland faith leaders condemn immigration rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Faith leaders in Portland joined together Friday morning to strongly condemn new rules on immigration enforcement and the expansion of deportations.

Faith leaders from leading Christian, Jewish, Muslim and other organizations such as the Albina Ministerial Alliance, VOZ, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice, Familias en Accion, Jobs with Justice and other faith and immigrant’s rights groups held a press conference at 10 a.m at Augustana Lutheran Church on NE 14th Avenue.

The group also discussed the expansion of the sanctuary movement across the county and in Oregon.

Augustana Lutheran Church is a sanctuary church, meaning they house immigrants fearful of deportation.

Jo Ann Hardesty, NAACP-this is the time to be loud, on the street & in your lawmaker's office demanding equality for everyone #koin6news pic.twitter.com/cwACrxcSxx — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

Imam Mohammad Najieb-Muslim Center, NE #pdx: we can send a strong message to legislators, we will not stand for what's going on #koin6news pic.twitter.com/63dZm2ROBD — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

Christina Palacios-Comm. Alliance of Tenants: Undocumented Renters are fearful of asking landlords for repairs & sending kids to school pic.twitter.com/OmYkaUHCLu — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

Olga Gerberg, City Council, Sandy: I know some immigrants who are afraid to go to the food bank, the doctor & English Classes #koin6news pic.twitter.com/tRWW6FJlhy — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

Kayse James, Unite OR: Immigration Executive Order based on the false promise that immigrants pose a threat to the US #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/Kfiy3H3iaS — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

At Augustana Lutheran Church Romeo Sosa, VOZ Workers Education Project: I believe we can change this reality by uniting us #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/BOGXAneUvR — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

Labor Organizer Francisco Aguirre speaking at Sanctuary #pdx press conference: We must hold the new administration accountable #koin6news pic.twitter.com/CCxl20WhBV — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 24, 2017

Earlier this week, the Portland Tribune obtained e-mails that showed several instances of deputies telling ICE agents where and when to find people ICE was looking for.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said Thursday that his office is still investigating the allegations.