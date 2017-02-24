Oregon City landslide damages home

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of landslides are causing issues throughout the city.

Trillium Park Drive is closed from Swordfern Court to Canyon Court due to a landslide that also caused a water main break. The slide caused structural damage to one single family home, displacing the residents.

A second landslide occurred north of Barclay Hills Park between Alden Street and Peter Skene Way. It is on private property.

Officials say they have received reports of other landslides as well but they have not damaged public facilities or rights-of-way.