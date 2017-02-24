Missing 74-year-old last seen heading to St. Vincent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hood River Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen when he was dropped off at the Gateway Max station on Thursday morning.

Hugh was dropped off by the Columbia Area Transit bus and got on the MAX. He was on his way to St. Vincent Medical Center for a doctor’s appointment, the police department said.

Hugh recently had brain surgery and may need medical care.

He is 5-foot-7-inches tall and 230 pounds. He is bald on top of his head and has a scar from ear-to-ear. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, black jeans, a grey coat and a grey hat.

If you see Hugh, call local law enforcement or Hood River Police at 541.386.2711.