Former students arrested for Cleveland HS fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after allegedly setting fires at Cleveland High School on Thursday morning.

Devyn Julkowski and John Schrengohst, both 20 years old, allegedly broke into the school around 6:30 a.m. on February 23. Portland Fire and Rescue said they vandalized the school and lit several fires. They were former students of the high school.

Portland Fire and Rescue said there were 4 staff members in the building at the time of the fires.

The suspects were taken into custody and charged with arson and burglary.